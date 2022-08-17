Ag commissioner: Deeper Mississippi River will boost Capital Region economy

Deepening the Mississippi River’s navigation channel from 45 to 50 feet from the mouth of the river to Baton Rouge will boost the region’s economy, says Mike Strain, Louisiana’s agriculture and forestry commissioner.

Louisiana is responsible for $80 million of the $250 million cost of the project, which the state will pay over time, Strain told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today.

“We expect immediately another 100 ships [per year] will come into Baton Rouge,” Strain said shortly after his speech. “Each ship that comes in literally leaves a million dollars in the city.”

When any visitor comes to town, they might need to buy gas, food and lodging. Now think about a ship that’s been at sea for 20 days, Strain says.

The deeper channel also will benefit Louisiana’s agriculture and shipping industries. A deeper channel allows for bigger ships; Strain says each additional foot of channel depth translates to $1 million in additional cargo.

The amount of the nation’s grain moving through the Mississippi River is expected to grow from about 60% to 70%, he says.

“It increases our global competitiveness,” he says.

State and local leaders on Tuesday celebrated the completion of the dredging project up to the Port of New Orleans. The second phase covers areas north of the Huey P. Long Bridge, which have been mechanically deepened but require additional work to open up the deeper draft, WAFB reports.