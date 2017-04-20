AECOM rips IEM bid for contract to manage Louisiana flood recovery program

AECOM, the firm that lost out to IEM on the contract to administer the state’s $1.3 billion flood recovery assistance program, has filed a formal complaint over IEM’s selection.

In its protest to the state, AECOM, which had the second-highest score of the five teams that submitted proposals earlier this month, says IEM should be thrown out for no less than a dozen reasons.

Chief among them, however, is that IEM’s price is some $65 million to $74 million more than AECOM’s. AECOM estimates its proposal would enable the state to help an additional 1,000-1,200 flooded homeowners.

“The AECOM team will significantly help more low-income people than IEM,” reads a draft copy of the protest document, obtained by Daily Report. “AECOM is the best value for our citizens and should have been selected.”

Additionally, AECOM challenges the way IEM structured the cost estimates in its proposal, making it conditional on serving no less than 36,000 homes. It also accuses IEM of submitting unbalanced bids, which are grounds for disqualification.

