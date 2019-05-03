‘Advocate’ purchase of ‘Times-Picayune’ makes sense

While those who follow local media were stunned by Thursday’s announcement that The Advocate is acquiring The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, national industry experts say the move by New Orleans businessman John Georges and his wife, Dathel, is not all that surprising and is in keeping with media mergers and consolidations elsewhere around the country.

“It makes sense, especially when you’re having difficult times in the industry, to bring two competing papers together,” says Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst at the nonprofit Poynter Institute.

The merger will enable The Advocate to pick up additional readers—both print and digital subscribers—as well as advertising contracts and distribution routes, while benefiting from economies of scale at the company’s Baton Rouge-based printing press.

“Merging doesn’t whisk away the challenges facing the industry,” he says. “But it’s kind of a logical extension of where The Advocate has been going.”

Georges acquired The Advocate in 2013 from the Manship family, which had owned it for three generations, and made an aggressive push into the New Orleans media market, taking on The Times-Picayune at a time when its owner, Advance Media, was reducing print circulation and moving toward a digital model that is continuing to evolve.

In the years since, the businessman has launched The Acadiana Advocate and grown his media holdings to include several community papers along the I-10/12 corridor as well as, most recently, New Orleans’ alternative weekly, Gambit.

While that’s a lot of media outlets under the control of one owner, Edmonds says that’s not unusual either. Across the country, as print publications battle declining readership and the loss of advertisers that follow, newspapers are either folding or being acquired.

As for how much Georges might have paid for The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, it’s anyone’s guess and neither Georges nor Advance Media is saying. But recent newspaper sales elsewhere in the US have been “relatively cheap,” says Edmonds.

New York-based GateHouse Media recently acquired The West Palm Beach Post and The Austin American-Statesman for nearly $50 million each. Edmonds doubts The TP/Nola.com fetched that much because, unlike those two papers, it was splitting the New Orleans market with The Advocate and didn’t have a monopoly on readership and advertisers.