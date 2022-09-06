Advantous Law launches firm focusing on state and local tax matters

Advantous Law announced today it has launched a Louisiana-based law firm focusing on state and local tax matters. The firm, which is being launched by Jason DeCuir and Jason. Brown will serve businesses and industries from Fortune 50 corporations to privately held companies across Louisiana and surrounding states.

“With this launch, we are filling a niche for businesses in need of knowledgeable, experienced tax attorneys, able to manage highly technical cases from administrative appeals to the Supreme Court,” says DeCuir, Advantous Law’s founder and co-owner of Advantous Consulting, in a press release.

DeCuir previously served as a principal at a global tax services firm as well as chief of staff, assistant secretary and executive counsel at the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Brown, who will serve as the firm’s managing partner and head of its tax controversy, disputes and appeals practice, has more than two decades of experience representing businesses in all types of state and local tax matters.

“I am thrilled to help launch Advantous Law and to continue serving clients in this highly specialized practice area,” says Brown, in the same release. “The state and local tax landscape in Louisiana and across the country is constantly changing, often faster than companies are able to absorb in real time.”Our firm’s singular focus is state and local tax; and as a firm that exclusively handles SALT matters, we are able to provide the focused, real-time approach our clients deserve.” For more information on Advantous Law, visit www.advantouslaw.com.