Advanced digital skills equate to higher pay and job satisfaction

Income, satisfaction and job security are correlated to workers’ digital skills, according to a recent survey of more than 30,000 employees and 3,000 hiring managers by Gallup and Amazon Web Services.

This is an important finding for workers and managers alike, as it illustrates that digitally upskilling the workforce can be an effective antidote for both actual and quiet quitting.

Respondents self-reported the level of digital skills they use at work, with advanced digital skills defined as having knowledge of a programming language, cloud architecture or machine learning. Examples of intermediate skills include drag-and-drop website design and data analysis, while basic skills were limited to platforms such as email and word processing.

The survey uncovered evidence that workers are more likely to acquire their digital skills outside of formal education. Only 27% of respondents with digital skills say they acquired their skills through school.

The importance of employer training is even greater for those with advanced digital skills. Forty-two percent in the advanced level say they acquired their skills through employer-provided training, compared with 24% of workers with basic digital skills.

Training seems to be highly advantageous for workers. Among those who have received on-the-job training in the past year, 98% report at least one benefit, with “increased efficiency in doing my work” being the most commonly cited benefit at 47%, followed by “increased opportunities for promotion” at 39%. Read the full report.