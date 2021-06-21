Activist investor wins three ExxonMobil board seats by wide margin

Activist investor Engine No. 1, which is aiming to reshape ExxonMobil’s renewable energy strategy, won three seats on ExxonMobil’s board by a wide margin, according to the final vote tally released today.

As The Houston Chronicle reports, board candidate Kaisa Hietala, who led the renewable products initiatives of the Finnish refiner Heste, won nearly 91% of votes; Gregory Goff, former CEO of San Antonio refiner Andeavor, won nearly 86% of votes; and Alexander Karsner, former assistant secretary of renewable energy under President George W. Bush, won 73% of votes, according to the final election results confirmed by an independent inspector.

A fourth activist candidate was not elected to ExxonMobil’s board, winning just 18% of votes.

Engine No. 1, a small San Francisco-based hedge fund founded by technology veteran Chris James, earlier this year sought to replace four directors on Exxon’s board with candidates promising to “re-energize” the nation’s largest oil company and invest more heavily in clean energy. The activist investor had the support of large institutional investors such as California and New York pension funds.

The board shake-up at the nation’s largest oil company underscores how seriously some investors are taking the threat of global warming to Big Oil’s bottom line. ExxonMobil shareholders last month also approved measures by a large margin calling on ExxonMobil to issue a report on how much of its political contributions go to trade groups and lobbyists opposing climate action. Read the full story.