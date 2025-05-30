ACT and MasteryPrep announce strategic partnership

Baton Rouge-based MasteryPrep is expanding its national footprint through a newly announced strategic partnership with ACT to power a revamped version of ACT Online Prep.

The collaboration aims to deliver high-quality, affordable in-classroom test prep tools aligned with both ACT and state standards, offering scalable implementation for schools and districts across the country.

The new platform—ACT Online Prep, Powered by MasteryPrep—features 40 hours of online course material, diagnostic and full-length practice tests, detailed skill-based reporting and daily five-minute classroom “bell ringers” to build college readiness. The upgraded platform also includes enhanced data dashboards for tracking student performance and tailoring instruction.

MasteryPrep, which already works with more than 2,500 schools and districts nationwide, strengthens its market position through this partnership by leveraging ACT’s brand and reach. MasteryPrep CEO Craig Gehring says the collaboration accelerates the company’s mission of boosting student achievement through accessible, standards-aligned test prep.

Read the full announcement.