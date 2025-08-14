A state divided: LSU and PAR launch initiative to reduce political polarization

LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana announced this week they are partnering on a new survey research and programming project to understand and reduce political polarization in Louisiana, while promoting dialogue and civic thought.
The nonpartisan Common Ground Project will explore what it means to communicate in a polarized world and provide LSU students and state residents with information and opportunities for engaging constructively across ideological lines and viewpoints.
“Through the combined strengths of the Reilly Center’s academic assets and survey center access, plus PAR’s public policy research and issue area expertise, we can hopefully make a positive impact on the way Louisianans talk, walk and work with one another,” says Michael DiResto, director of the Reilly Center.
The Common Ground Project will begin with three initiatives:
- The Common Ground Survey: This opinion poll of Louisiana residents, to be conducted by the Reilly Center’s Public Policy Research Lab, will focus on gauging measures of polarization across the state, compared to national trends, as well as areas of shared opinion or beliefs. The poll is expected to be released later this year.
- Pizza & Public Affairs: This monthly on-campus discussion series for LSU students starting in September will feature a guest speaker—such as a public official, civic leader, public affairs practitioner or expert on polarization—who, in a casual dialogue format over lunch, will share with students how they have achieved successful policy or program outcomes by building coalitions and communicating in a way that bridges division.
- Civic Sips: This discussion series invites Louisiana residents to join in casual but serious conversations about topics related to civic responsibility, media literacy, state policy issues and polarization’s sources and remedies. In its early stages, Civic Sips will be hosted at establishments in or near downtown Baton Rouge.