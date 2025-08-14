A state divided: LSU and PAR launch initiative to reduce political polarization

LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs and the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana announced this week they are partnering on a new survey research and programming project to understand and reduce political polarization in Louisiana, while promoting dialogue and civic thought.

The nonpartisan Common Ground Project will explore what it means to communicate in a polarized world and provide LSU students and state residents with information and opportunities for engaging constructively across ideological lines and viewpoints.

“Through the combined strengths of the Reilly Center’s academic assets and survey center access, plus PAR’s public policy research and issue area expertise, we can hopefully make a positive impact on the way Louisianans talk, walk and work with one another,” says Michael DiResto, director of the Reilly Center.

The Common Ground Project will begin with three initiatives: