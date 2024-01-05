A legal assault is mounting against DEI. Here’s how to mitigate the risks

Business leaders committed to diversity, equity and inclusion have a challenging road ahead of them, Harvard Business Review reports.

When the Supreme Court effectively put an end to race-based affirmative action in higher education last summer, newly empowered activists began launching a barrage of legal challenges against workplace DEI efforts. Taking into account the Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative supermajority, the report concludes it seems inevitable that the laws surrounding DEI will move in a more conservative direction going forward.

While the authors of the Harvard Business Review report predict that neither side in the fight will ultimately “win,” they believe the field of DEI will undoubtedly undergo a major transformation.

Businesses can navigate that transformation and avoid future expenses associated with it by being deliberate in adapting to the changing legal landscape. For example, organizations can establish DEI programs that foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture overall without directly impacting the benefits or employment opportunities of individual workers.

Some safe moves organizations can make, according to authors Kenji Yoshino and David Glasgow:

Conducting employee training sessions on topics like allyship, bias and inclusive leadership.

Creating a more physically inclusive office environment through child-care facilities, gender-neutral bathrooms and nursing rooms.

Conducting outreach to a broader range of universities to attract more diverse candidates.

Supporting DEI-focused community organizations through philanthropy and pro-bono work.

Read more from Harvard Business Review.