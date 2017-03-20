$300M contract for flood relief program about to be up for grabs again

The Office of State Procurement will likely reissue on Wednesday the procurement documents for a contract worth an estimated $300 million to manage the state’s $1.6 billion flood recovery program, according to a spokesman for the Division of Administration.

The state decided March 17 to scrap the original procurement process, which began in early February, after complaints were filed against the team that was chosen to receive the contract.

That team, which is led by North Carolina-based IEM and includes several well-known Baton Rouge engineering and consulting firms, scored the highest among five teams that submitted proposals and quoted the lowest price, some $250 million.

But the second-place finisher in the process, a newly created entity called PDRM and led by Baton Rouge-based CSRS, filed a complaint with the State Licensing Board for Contractors, noting that IEM did not have a commercial contractor’s license at the time it submitted its proposal.

Daily Report has the full story.