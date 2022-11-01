‘225’: Baton Rouge offers dozens of destinations to satisfy every taco taste 

Never have tacos been more wide-ranging and interesting in the Capital Region. The November issue of 225 takes a tour of Baton Rouge’s more than 35 taco options.

From taquerias to food trucks to a new generation of eateries elevating this beloved food, Baton Rouge is full of taco experiences waiting to be savored.

Also in the November issue are stories on preparing a Thanksgiving turkey like a chef; where to take a hunting day trip during the holiday weekend; how to bake perfect holiday pies; and how a local group is cleaning up litter.

Read more about the 225 cover story here.