2022 is proving harder to run a company than 2020

This year will be an even harder year to run a business than 2020, when the pandemic first hit the workforce.

Uncertainty, supply chain issues, labor shortages and demand for better benefits are together making things more difficult, Axios reports.

The Great Resignation has led companies to increase salaries and benefits, but while the country currently has 11 million job openings, workers aren’t rushing to apply.

Large businesses have been able to pass some extra costs onto a customer base that’s still spending, but small businesses have had a tougher go. Not all have the resources to raise wages, and juggling vaccines and mask mandates have many businesses confused.

On top of this, firms are having to navigate remote and hybrid work going forward and manage the challenges that come with that.

The bottom line: 72% of CEOs worry their job won’t survive the future challenges, up from 52% in 2020. Read the full story.