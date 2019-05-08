Somehow, they make it all look so easy. The high-pressure careers. The growing families. The service on local boards and volunteer efforts at area nonprofits. The 2019 Influential Women in Business…

Somehow, they make it all look so easy. The high-pressure careers. The growing families. The service on local boards and volunteer efforts at area nonprofits.

The 2019 Influential Women in Business balance all these demands, and more, with grace and humility. But, of course, it’s not easy—and it hasn’t been a leisurely climb for any of this year’s 10 honorees. And while their personal and career paths are varied, there are a few common threads that emerge when speaking with the honorees about how they’ve reached this point in their lives.

They take risks. They persevere in the face of failure. They have strong support networks, both at work and home. They believe in themselves. They are compassionate. They pray. And at the end of a long day, they know how to decompress and recharge for the next challenge that awaits them.

For 22 years now, Business Report has been honoring the incredible women in our community who are making the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play. As you’ll learn in their profiles on the following pages, this year’s honorees have already achieved much, but they’re not anywhere near the finish line. Along with the profiles, the 2019 Influential Women in Business will be celebrated at a special luncheon on May 21.

Read the profiles of this year’s winners:

> Stephanie Cargile, public and government affairs manager, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge

> Jennifer Eplett Reilly, trustee and co-founder, City Year Inc./founding chair, New Schools for Baton Rouge

> Dima Ghawi, leadership keynote speaker & executive coach, Dima Ghawi LLC

> Camille Manning-Broome, president and CEO, Center for Planning Excellence

> Robyn Merrick, vice president for external affairs, Southern University and A&M College

> Caroline Roemer, executive director, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools

> Donna Saurage, sole manager, CCC Holding LLC

> Kathy Trahan, president and CEO, Alliance Safety Council

> Raedtha Vasquez, partner, Jones Walker LLP

> Colleen Waguespack, owner and founder, Colleen Waguespack Interiors/Fig & Dove