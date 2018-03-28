2018 COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ITI Technical College … Shaping futures

ITI Technical College began as one man’s ‘crazy’ idea 44 years ago; now it’s one of the nation’s premier two-year trade schools.

Friends and family members told Joe Martin Jr. he was crazy.

It was the early seventies, and Martin, a single father of four working at Kaiser Aluminum, wanted to open a career college to train instrumentation technicians for industry. Martin, an instrumentation superintendent, had been responsible for recruiting and training employees for a new facility in Jamaica and quickly realized how hard it was to find qualified talent. Returning home, the story wasn’t much different here in Baton Rouge. Regional industry, he was convinced, needed a better pipeline for talent.

“My dad felt that there should be a training facility here in Baton Rouge,” says Martin’s son, Joe Martin III.

Against the advice of pretty much everyone, Martin Jr. left his job in 1973 to open the International Technical Institute on Florida Boulevard, granting certifications in instrumentation and later adding programs in welding, electrical and process operations.

A risky move, no doubt, but it paid off. Fast forward 44 years and the college—now called ITI Technical College—has trained more than 10,000 technicians for industry jobs across the region. Workers can earn a starting salary of about $46,100, catapulting many from subsistence to stability. The college is private, but 72% of students qualify for income-based Pell Grants to attend.

Forbes magazine last year included the college in its inaugural Top 30 Two Year Trades Schools list, occupying the No. 24 spot. ITI was the only school in the southeastern United States to make the list.

“I got down on my knees and said, ‘thank you,’” recalls Joe Martin III, who today runs the technical college. “And then I said, ‘Wait, why were we only number 24?’ That’s how competitive I am.”

The school moved to its current six-acre campus on Airline Highway in 1979 and two years later became accredited by the National Association of Trade and Technical Schools, now the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. In 1993, the name was shortened to ITI Technical College, and it began offering a two-year associate degree in occupational studies. Today, students can enroll in six certificate programs and seven associate degree programs.

The elder Martin died in 1998, and Martin III, who was president of the college, took over operations. He retains ownership with his three sisters, Angelle Coats, D’ette Worthy and Shirley David.

In 2005, Martin built a new two-story building with additional training labs, increasing the size of the campus to some 60,000 square feet, while also significantly expanding the number of night classes offered.

“Doggone it if enrollment didn’t explode,” he says. “We went from about 300 students to a high of 725 students and the average age increased. It makes so much sense to have night classes for people making this kind of commitment while also working other jobs.”

Because ITI competes against less expensive public community and technical colleges in the region, Martin says it’s imperative to offer students a quality experience.

“We have a really high retention rate,” he adds. “We treat each student like they’re a person, and we’re small enough that they get a lot of attention from our instructors. I tell our students all the time, your success is our success. We can only survive in this business if you’re successful in the workplace.”

Indeed, the needs of the workplace have driven ITI’s curriculum, with each program having an advisory committee made up of local employers who help guide the manner by which students are taught and trained. The college can integrate new curricula quickly, without having to jump through bureaucratic hoops.

“We have two customers,” says Martin. “Our students and regional employers.”

In fact, the need for more employees with two-year degrees drove the college to expand its associate degree programs, says Martin.

“We hear from employers that students need to achieve two-year degrees and arrive on the job with more experience in areas like industrial math, success skills, technical writing, chemistry and others. Ninety-five percent of our graduates are leaving with an associate’s degree.”

About 65% of students enroll in evening classes exclusively, says Martin. Many of them have found themselves in dead-end jobs, and now they want to commit the time to developing a marketable skill. It tends to work out well for those who graduate, with salaries ranking fourth-highest among all post-secondary institutions in Louisiana, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.

Martin delivers the same message to every incoming group of students: “This will be the toughest thing you’ve ever done, but stick with it. It won’t last forever, and the reward is so great.”