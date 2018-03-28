2018 COMPANY OF THE YEAR: General Informatics … Software never sleeps

(Photo by Marie Constantin)

Reengineering business processes to increase efficiency is at the core of General Informatics’ rise to technology prominence.

Across the polished concrete floor in General Informatics’ new corporate headquarters in Baton Rouge is a printed line of code in a distressed shade of gray. Not only is it a subtle, decorative touch, but it also suggests something about the team inside. The chain of ones and zeros translates into the phrase, “Software never sleeps.”

Since its launch in 2004, GI has grown from a small start-up at the Louisiana Business and Technology Center into a multi-million dollar, 60-plus employee company with national accolades. The venture was founded by Mohit “Mo” Vij, who arrived in Baton Rouge a few years before launching the company to pursue a graduate degree at LSU.

Fusing academic backgrounds in computer science and industrial engineering, Vij created a technology company whose purpose has been to help clients streamline their businesses through better use of technology. What makes General Informatics unique in a crowded field, however, is the uncanny ability to apply solutions its clients never even considered.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to look at businesses and see how they could be reengineered to be more efficient,” says Vij. “Rethinking business processes and applying technology solutions has always been at the heart of what we do.”

The company’s products and services have evolved with changing technology. In the beginning, the simple goal was to help clients improve and manage their IT systems.

But along the way, the GI team kept finding ways for clients to improve their internal processes, prompting the company to create and patent products that could be broadly applied to certain sectors, and then customized for each client. GI launched a division called 365 Labs, which develops data-driven smart phone and computer-based products designed to help law enforcement identify criminals, review rap sheets and build better cases.

From there, GI saw the opportunity to help businesses rethink how mobile devices can speed up processes.

“With the capability of sensors in everyone’s hands, and the connection of those devices to the cloud, it makes it possible to rethink how businesses work in ways we never imagined,” says Vij.

He cites Uber and Waitr as well-known transformative apps that have blazed new trails and removed the friction from consumers’ lives.

“Today, you can rethink a business completely,” says Vij. “And what’s really exciting is how this kind of thinking can give small businesses a competitive edge.”

Sometimes it’s something as small as keeping track of employee hours. GI has developed systems for companies to install readers on smart phones that detect when employees arrive to and leave from work, eliminating the need for cumbersome time sheets.

“A lot of bandwidth has been spent on back-end processes,” Vij says, “but as those things become seamless with better technology, a company can spend more time on its core business.”

In early 2017, GI acquired Teknarus, a regional tech company, to expand its programming division. And in January of this year GI acquired TC Telecom, which provides installation services for data, voice and video products. “This allowed us to match physical capabilities with digital,” says Vij.

Internally, the corporate culture is one that encourages innovation. There’s no reason, says Vij, edgy creativity should exist only in Silicon Valley.

And he’s invested heavily to create a Silicon Bayou, spending $20 million on a new corporate headquarters and technology campus at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Called @Highland, the development is designed to ultimately house business, residences and retail that will support Baton Rouge’s burgeoning creative class—energetic thinkers who want to engage in problem-solving and sustainable living.

GI offices are equipped with a multitude of leading-edge technologies, from facial recognition that supports after-hours security, to an outdoor LED lighting system that illuminates in festive colors. This fall, it will light up in purple and gold every time LSU’s football team scores.

Even the names of traditional offices hubs are renamed at GI to spark thought and collaboration.

The conference room is called the Ideation Room because employees are expected to come with ideas. The Huddle Room is for teams developing strategies. The Skunkworks is an S-shaped row of desks occupied by employees developing advanced projects, a term borrowed from Lockheed Martin. The Studio is for sketching solutions. And The Club is the large conference room where ideas are presented and celebrated. The building itself is situated on Smart Way, a lane inspired by the physical addressees of Facebook’s Hacker Way, and Apple’s Infinite Loop.

“We’re very pleased to be in Baton Rouge.” says Vij. “There’s no reason why great ideas can’t happen here.”