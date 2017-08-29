LSU wades into constitutional question over fringe groups

iStock photo

When LSU earlier this month banned white nationalist Richard Spencer from speaking at its campus, it became one of many schools throughout the country grappling with fringe groups that school leaders say carry a threat of violence but whose speech is protected by the First Amendment.

The constitutional issue played out earlier this year at Auburn University, which banned Spencer from speaking there but was later ordered by a federal judge to allow him to speak.

The key difference between Auburn and LSU may be what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a group of white supremacists carrying torches and donning KKK and neo-Nazi garb descended upon the college town in a tumultuous rally that led to the death of a woman counterprotesting and the injury of several others. Spencer was among the speakers of that event, called “Unite the Right,” which drew national attention and raised questions over campus safety and free speech.

