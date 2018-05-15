10/12 Industry Report, Second Quarter 2018
COVER STORY
INFRASTRUCTURE IN LIMBO
As industry warily eyes the new Trump plan, we survey the corridor’s pressing road and port challenges
EDITOR’S TAKE
Highway Trust Fund fix should be on the agendaMillennials might be getting a bum rap
LAUNCH
Celebrating 25 years
THE BIG PICTURE
Working together
EXECUTIVE PROFILE
Andy Dupuy
LAUNCH
What’s the Water Institute of the Gulf doing in Lafourche and Lake Charles?
SICK AND TIRED
How is industry mitigating fatigue-related hazards?
‘NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S GULF OF MEXICO’
A new federal posture seeks to lower barriers to offshore exploration and production
FREIGHTED QUESTIONS
As updates are made to railroad tank cars, is it time to update industry rules as well?
WHERE THERE’S SMOKE…
Wildfire discovery could lead to deal over Baton Rouge ozone woes
TECH TO THE RESCUE
Scientists are on the trail of new solutions to oil seepage and its aftermath
INSIGHT
The irrelevance of energy dominance
INSIGHT
Industrial investment needs stability
PROJECT MAPS
Maps of the largest industrial projects driving growth in south Louisiana
CLOSING NOTES
My toughest challenge: Lee Jenkins
