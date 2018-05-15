10/12 Industry Report, Second Quarter 2018

10/12 Industry Report staff
May 15, 2018 | Business

COVER STORY

INFRASTRUCTURE IN LIMBO

As industry warily eyes the new Trump plan, we survey the corridor’s pressing road and port challenges

Read more stories from this edition of 10/12 Industry Report below. Send your ideas, comments and company news to editor@1012industryreport.com.

 

EDITOR’S TAKE

Highway Trust Fund fix should be on the agendaMillennials might be getting a bum rap

 

 

LAUNCH

Celebrating 25 years

 

 

THE BIG PICTURE

Working together

 

 

EXECUTIVE PROFILE

Andy Dupuy

 

 

LAUNCH

What’s the Water Institute of the Gulf doing in Lafourche and Lake Charles?

 

 

SICK AND TIRED

How is industry mitigating fatigue-related hazards?

 

 

‘NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S GULF OF MEXICO’

A new federal posture seeks to lower barriers to offshore exploration and production

 

 

FREIGHTED QUESTIONS

As updates are made to railroad tank cars, is it time to update industry rules as well?

 

 

WHERE THERE’S SMOKE…

Wildfire discovery could lead to deal over Baton Rouge ozone woes

 

 

TECH TO THE RESCUE

Scientists are on the trail of new solutions to oil seepage and its aftermath

 

 

INSIGHT

The irrelevance of energy dominance

 

 

INSIGHT

Industrial investment needs stability

 

 

PROJECT MAPS

Maps of the largest industrial projects driving growth in south Louisiana

 

 

CLOSING NOTES

My toughest challenge: Lee Jenkins

 

 

