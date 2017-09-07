Zoës Kitchen opens on Millerville Road

Zoës Kitchen expansion in Baton Rouge continues, with the opening today of the restaurant’s fourth location on Millerville Road near Target and Interstate 12.

The fast casual restaurant will open at 11 a.m. as part of a new 6,000-square-foot shopping center adjacent to the Best Buy, Lowe’s, PetSmart and Office Depot.

The shopping center is owned by GBT Realty Corporation, a Tennessee-based commercial real estate developer that purchased the land for $810,000 last year from the Target Corporation.

Zoës Kitchen serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes like salads, kabobs, sandwiches, hummus and other items.

In addition to the Millerville Road restaurant, the Plano, Texas-based Zoe’s Kitchen has locations at Towne Center, Perkins Rowe and in Highland Park Marketplace.