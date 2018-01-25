Zea breaking ground on prototype location at Juban Crossing next week

Construction is set to begin next week on a new prototype location of the New Orleans-based Zea Rotisserie & Bar at Juban Crossing, the third full-service restaurant for the Denham Springs area development.

Zea announced the move last spring and is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the location, where founder Greg Reggio will cook Thai ribs to celebrate. The project was initially expected to open in early 2018, but Reggio said earlier this month the holiday season brought some delays. The groundbreaking event will take place at 3 p.m.

The new Livingston Parish location, which will feature a new design that will serve as a prototype for other locations, is expected to open in late summer. The location will be Zea’s 10th.

Zea opened its only Baton Rouge location at Towne Center in 2008. The restaurant is owned by the group Taste Buds Management, which also operates Semolina and formerly Mizado.

“We have always wanted to open another location in the Baton Rouge area,” COO Paul Hutson says in a statement, adding the area has all the right demographic and growth numbers. “We know that many of our Baton Rouge restaurant patrons drive over from Denham Springs for the Zea experience. We know the demand for a good, local restaurant is there.”

Reggio said in early January that the Baton Rouge location has done well and the group wanted to make sure it didn’t step on its own market there. He also raised the possibility of opening a Prairieville location sometime in the future, though no formal plans have been announced.

