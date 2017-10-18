Zachary is getting a CC’s Coffee House

Ground will be broken on a new franchise-owned CC’s Coffee House on Old Scenic Highway near Saul Avenue in Zachary at the end of this month, with the opening expected in early 2018.

The franchise is owned by a J BArista, a limited liability company owned by John Stagg, Bond Babin and Anthony Vicellio.

Stagg, the majority owner, says the Zachary CC’s Coffee House is one of several the franchise company plans to open in the Southeast. It will be the first national and regional brand coffee house to open in Zachary, he says.

“Our mission is to bring a unique and positive experience to our guests in our Zachary location and in all future CC’s Coffee House locations that are part of our franchise,” Stagg says.

CC’s Coffee House has more than 38 locations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

—Alexandria Burris