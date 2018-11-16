Zachary, Central and Baker mayors endorse MovEBR roads tax plan

The mayors of Zachary, Central and Baker threw their public support behind Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s MovEBR roads tax plan today.

Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, Central Mayor Jr. Shelton and Baker Mayor Darnell Waites joined Broome to endorse MovEBR at a press conference this morning at the corner of Florida Boulevard and N. Foster Drive.

“I’m not a big tax guy, but this is a tax we believe has to pass this time,” Amrhein said. “We can’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

The mayors of Central and Baker echoed Amrhein’s sentiments, saying that chronic traffic throughout the parish must be addressed or will only get worse.

“I have never supported a tax in my life, but we are at a crossroads,” Shelton said.

He called the proposed half-cent sales tax a “small sacrifice” to make for major city-parish infrastructure improvements.

All three mayors also applauded the projects included in the tax plan that is dedicated to improving roads in their respective cities.

“This is a great, great opportunity for the whole parish,” said Waites.

The MovEBR roads tax proposal—which will go before voters on Dec. 8—is a 30-year, half-cent sales tax that would raise nearly $1 billion for major road and infrastructure improvements throughout the city-parish.

Although similar pitches have failed in recent years, MovEBR earned the overwhelming support of the Metro Council and has impressive support from the business community, with local business leaders launching an informational campaign and PAC to support the mayor’s plan.

