Piccadilly To Go delayed another day

The new Piccadilly To Go on Lee Drive—scheduled for a Wednesday opening—will actually open tomorrow at 11 a.m., restaurant officials said Friday afternoon.

Construction issues caused the delay, says Max Jordan, the company’s vice president of marketing.

The new concept, as outlined in an August Business Report cover story, was first launched in Memphis and is seen as a way for the chain to stay relevant in a fast-changing restaurant world.

“There has been great guest response to the quick service and convenience of our southern, homestyle, made-fresh cuisine,” says Jordan.

The Lee Drive location, across from St. James Place, will be Baton Rouge’s first standalone Piccadilly To Go. The company says the concept has grown year-over-year sales by 21%.

In recent years, Piccadilly has zeroed in on its to-go efforts, which reportedly account for roughly a third of all sales.