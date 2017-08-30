Yoga Bliss closing Sherwood Forest studio

Yoga Bliss Baton Rouge is closing the doors to its Sherwood Forest Boulevard studio this weekend, the business announced this morning via its Facebook page.

Classes will take place as scheduled on Saturday morning, and a final class will be offered at 1 p.m. as a farewell, says founder and owner Kim Matsko. Proceeds generated from the final class will be donated for Hurricane Harvey relief.

Existing class passes and memberships for the Sherwood Forest location will be honored at the Yoga Bliss Highland Road.

“This was an unexpected decision and we are doing our best to add to our offerings—including online classes—that will allow you to practice in the comfort of your own space,” the Yoga Bliss post says. “We know this affects the lives of many people and are open to suggestions of class times, teachers and levels that could make coming to our Highland Road location more accommodating.”

For just over five years, Yoga Bliss occupied a suite in a shopping center at 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, across from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.

But after the studio’s lease expired in June, Yoga Bliss utilized the space on a month-to-month basis, Matsko says. The landlord eventually wanted the option to lease out the entire shopping center rather than piece-by-piece.

“We’ll be looking for another location sometime in the next year,” she says.

—Alexandria Burris