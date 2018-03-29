After years of planning, Parker’s Pharmacy opens on Florida Boulevard

Arriving at the office at 7 a.m. may feel like a grind for someone used to a traditional 9-to-5, but for Kyle and Orlando Palmer, working long hours together makes all the difference.

The brothers are the owners of Parker’s Pharmacy on Florida Boulevard near the Broadmoor Center Shopping Center, Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature. They named the pharmacy after Orlando’s daughter, whose birth prompted him to build a business close to home.

The Palmer’s opened their doors at the start of the year with a vision for a neighborhood pharmacy rooted in convenience and quality care. With core values of self-health awareness, education and ease, they are seeking to fill the service gap left by big box retailers.

The brothers had established careers in other states but moved home to embark on their new venture and be closer to their family. In 2017, Orlando left Atlanta after 15 years working as a pharmacist. Kyle similarly returned from Billings, Montana, where he ran a marketing company.

Their backgrounds made for a natural partnership with Orlando driving the health care strategy and Kyle focusing on marketing and business development.

“I view it a marketing company that specializes in pharmacy,” Kyle says. “We wanted to bring life and personality to Parker’s Pharmacy, so the brand is designed to feel fun and refreshing.”

The duo spent two and a half years working toward opening their pharmacy, and say it’s paying off as the community embraces the new business model. That careful preparation allowed them to find new ways to stand out from the competition, like offering free home prescription pickup and delivery.

