Rep. Steve Scalise out of intensive care

Wounded Rep. Steve Scalise the Louisiana Republican has been moved out of the intensive care unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital has confirmed.

“Congressman Steve Scalise’s continued good progress allowed him to be transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday,” a hospital statement says. “He remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

As The Associated Press reports, Scalise—the No. 3 House GOP leader—was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Scalise was near death when he arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, doctors said.