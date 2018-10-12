The world just hit a daily oil record

The world is pumping out more oil and other petroleum liquids than ever before.

Global supply rose to 100.3 million barrels a day in the third quarter, the International Energy Agency says in its monthly oil market report released this morning.

Bloomberg reports that output—which includes crude oil, natural gas liquids, biofuels and refinery processing gains—was 2.3 million barrels above the same period last year and 1.3 million barrels a day higher than the second quarter.

The new quarterly output record underscores how growing demand in the developing world requires new sources of supply in the short term, even as increasing sales of new energy vehicles and renewable power generation threaten the long-term growth of fossil fuels. The IEA sees production from outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries rising another 1.7 million barrels a day next year.

Read the full story.