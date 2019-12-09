Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: New overtime readiness

It’s official. The new FLSA overtime laws have been approved and will go into effect January 1, 2020. The changes include an increase in the overtime threshold to $684 per week and increase in the total compensation requirement for “highly compensated employees” to $107,432. But there will be no changes to the job duties test.

Payroll and HR teams should:

• Review employees and their hours to understand if you’ll incur additional overtime costs

• Pay attention to employees with multiple positions to ensure accurate tracking

• Assess job descriptions and possible reclassifications

• Understand the details of the new regulations

