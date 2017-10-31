Work underway on Oak Pointe Subdivision

Construction is underway on Oak Pointe Subdivision, a 54-lot residential development on Tiger Bend Road, between Jones Creek and Antioch roads.

Homes in the subdivision will will vary from 1,800- to 2,000-square feet and range in price from $270,000 to $290,000.

Construction, which began in August, is expected to wrap up by the end of 2018, says Carmie Berry of Keller Williams Realty. Two homes have already been purchased.

The Planning Commission approved rezoning the land for the new subdivision last year.