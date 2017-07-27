Work to begin soon on long-delayed Gardere sidewalk project

In 2015, leaders in the Gardere area finally secured money for a sidewalk project on Gardere Lane after a woman was struck and killed while riding her bicycle down the narrow road.

Two years later, the designs are finally making their way to the state Department of Transportation and Development, and work on the long-awaited sidewalk and multi-use path should begin soon.

Program officials say the delay—over two years just to get plans approved, let alone finish construction—stem largely from the lengthy and involved process dictated by the state. The improvements are part of the Green Light Plan, but the local money only makes up some 20% of the $1.3 million project. The rest comes from the federal government, and the project is routed through DOTD.

“The obvious fact is there have been several deaths on Gardere Lane either from people walking or from bikers, with people hitting them,” says Reginald Brown, a leader of local advocacy group Gardere Initiative. “For me, personally, it’s not a long process because I know there’s a contracting process and a vetting process.”

Kahli Cohran, program manager for the Green Light Plan with CSRS, says the original timeline called for 18 months of planning, putting the current pace six months behind schedule. The sidewalk project likely would have taken much less time if it was done on the city level, he adds, but the drainage component of the project also makes it more complicated. Drainage ditches run alongside the road, meaning piping must be laid down to build sidewalks over them.

“A lot of it is the DOTD review process,” Cohran says. “Sometimes they’re expeditious in reviewing it. Sometimes there’s a backlog.”

While sidewalks seem like a minor project, the Gardere area has long struggled with blight and a lack of transportation options. Plus, the road is dangerous. Brown notes several people have been killed walking or riding their bikes over the years.

The sidewalks are one of the remaining Green Light Plan projects, stemming from a half-cent sales tax hike in 2005. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced this week she will introduce her own tax plan to fund transportation projects called Better Transportation and Roads (BTR) for the November ballot.

The Gardere project will add sidewalks to the south side of the street and an 8-foot multi-use path to the north side in the later phase. Cohran says he’ll likely submit the final plans next week for DOTD review, then the state will bid out the project.

—Sam Karlin