Woolly Threads moves headquarters to Mid City

Woolly Threads, a sweater startup started in 2015, has moved its headquarters to Mid City’s Government Street, next to Pop Shop Records, an area owner Natalie John calls “up and coming.”

“All of our employees are relatively young, and we just wanted to get closer to the type of feel of an up-and-coming area,” says John of the store’s move from Airline Highway.

The roughly 1,700-square-foot space has a small showroom with a limited amount of the company’s products.

Woolly Threads’ products can now be found on more than 350 college campuses nationwide. Which explains why the company’s largest demographic of buyers has been college students, but John says the company has in recent years expanded its demographic reach.

“We started marketing to colleges first, but as the company is growing, other people are realizing they can wear it just as much as a college kid can,” John says.

Woolly Threads will have a grand opening of their new space next Friday evening during White Light Night.