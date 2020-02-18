Woman’s Hospital upping security, citing rise in violence 

Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge is bringing in 13 new in-house security officers in an effort to ramp up protection due to a national rise in violence against health care workers.

The announcement comes just over a month after a nurse and doctor were attacked by a patient at Our Lady of the Lake. Multiple attacks were also reported against personnel at area hospitals last year.

A nurse at the Baton Rouge General Mid City hospital died in April after she and another nurse were attacked by a patient. Weeks later, two more patients injured six health care workers in separate incidents at Our Lady of the Lake’s Tau Center.

Just this past weekend, a Metairie woman was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at employees at Ochsner Medical Center in Metairie and kidnapping her granddaughter, although no serious injuries were reported.

In the announcement today, Woman’s Hospital says it’s taking a proactive approach to the rise in violence. The 13 new security officers will provide 24-hour coverage beginning in March and will be in addition to existing contracted security staff positioned at entrances, visitor check-ins and on patrol.

“What we’re doing at Woman’s is on the cutting edge, with a hybrid approach to security. We manage our own armed security team, which means we have full control over their training, certifications and readiness to respond,” says Bill Icenogle, director of emergency management and security for Woman’s Hospital.

The hospital is also contracting with Greg Phares, former Baton Rouge police chief and investigator for the state Inspector General’s Office, to work on its security measures.

“By hiring their own security response officers, Woman’s is showing a commitment to keeping employees safe so they can focus on caring for their patients,” Phares said in a statement. “This is a pioneer program that I believe other hospitals are going to want to follow.”

Woman’s is also implementing other security measures, including employee training and a lockdown system for patient care areas.

Last year, the American Journal of Managed Care released a report, calling violence against health care workers a “rising epidemic.” The report says 75% of workplace assaults take place in health care settings, yet only 30% of nurses and 26% of emergency room doctors report them.

The report cites American College of Emergency Physicians data that nearly seven out of 10 emergency doctors believe that emergency room violence is increasing. About 80% of them said these events also take a toll on patients.

In light of the number of incidents at Our Lady of the Lake in recent years, the hospital has added a workplace safety council, expanded its use of individual panic buttons and implemented 24-hour security on high-risk units.

“Our Lady of the Lake is not immune to the alarming national trend of violent behavior toward health care workers and first responders. We always encourage team members to press charges where applicable,” a spokesman for the hospital said in an emailed statement today.

“We stand with the district attorney’s office, first responders, the mayor’s office and our fellow health care organizations in seeking solutions to the increase in health care worker attacks throughout our community. This must stop. We must send a clear message that violence of any kind toward health care workers and first responders is cowardly and unacceptable.”

Media representatives of Baton Rouge General didn’t return messages seeking comment before this afternoon’s deadline.