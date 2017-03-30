Woman’s Hospital to begin construction on $12.3M cancer facility

Woman’s Hospital is preparing to begin construction on a $12.3 million addition to its main campus off Airline Highway to offer breast and gynecologic cancer services as part of a long-planned partnership with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

Construction is set to start in the next month on the building, which will be roughly 15,000 square feet and is tentatively called the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Pavilion, says Stan Shelton, Woman’s Hospital senior vice president for planning, development and construction.

The building will go vertical this summer and is expected to be completed in early 2018, he says.

“We’re very excited about that collaboration and for what that means for women and for the community,” says Shelton.

The building will have physician workspace and cancer treatment equipment Woman’s currently does not have, including for radiation treatment, planning and diagnostics, he says.

In addition to the new building, the hospital is clearing space internally to expand for more workspace and to add a 16-station infusion center that will be completed early 2018.

The hospital announced two years ago it would partner with the Mary Bird Perkins-OLOL Cancer Center, as well as build the free-standing cancer facility at its campus on Airline Highway. The $350 million Woman’s Hospital campus, on Airline Highway and Stumberg Lane, opened in 2012.

Shelton says the hospitals are still working out the specifics of the partnership. The move will expand cancer services to patients.

“We all bring separate things to the partnership,” he says. “Our Lady of the Lake will focus on infusion, we of course provide the site and Mary Bird Perkins will be managing the radiation oncology services.”

—Sam Karlin