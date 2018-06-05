Wireless retailers on the way to Baton Rouge area

Two new Sprint stores are opening in Denham Springs and Prairieville this week at the same time as retailer Wireless Zone scopes out possible Baton Rouge locations.

Baton Rouge-based Connectivity Source, a Sprint retailer, is renting space in the United Plaza office park on Airline Highway in Prairieville as well as a location in the Juban Crossing shopping center. Both stores will open June 7.

Each location is roughly 1,400 to 1,600 square feet and will sell Apple, Samsung and LG phones and tablets, says company president Scott Aronstein.

Sprint also has storefronts on Siegen Lane, Corporate Boulevard and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Meanwhile, retail franchisor Wireless Zone announced today it’s looking to add as many as 10 locations in Louisiana in the next three to five years, focusing on Baton Rouge, according to the company.

Each Wireless Zone store is independently owned and operated and only offers Verizon products and services.