Willows at Bayou Fountain moves forward

Willows at Bayou Fountain, a planned gated subdivision off Burbank Drive near the Siegen Lane intersection, took a step forward this week when Alvarez Construction bought 34 lots for the first phase of construction for $2 million.

The deal was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court. The seller is listed as Burbank Highlands LLC, managed by Charles “Windy” Gladney Jr.

Previously, there were concerns about the subdivision being built in a flood zone, but the Planning Commission approved construction in late 2016. The local Sierra Club chapter expressed worries about any full-scale development in the area and claimed that FuturEBR’s master plan was largely being ignored when it came to protection and management of flood plains.

The residential lots in the Willows at Bayou Fountain will span roughly 6,000 square feet each. The homes will be accessible only by a private street and the subdivision will have a commercial component. A retention pond is planned for flood prevention.

Twenty models of homes are on the drawing board, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet and starting at $280,000. Eighteen homes have been pre-sold, according to the Alvarez Construction website.

Daily Report was unable to reach a representative of Alvarez Construction or Gladney, the development’s manager, for more details before deadline.