Will Kennedy challenge Edwards in 2019?

Is U.S. Sen. John Kennedy aiming to take on Gov. John Bel Edwards in the 2019 gubernatorial campaign?

Kennedy won’t say. But as the USA Today Network of Louisiana reports, the first-term senator has stoked a political feud with the governor over the last few days, leading some of Edwards’ staffers to believe Kennedy may run for the governor’s office in two years.

For example, Kennedy issued a statement Sunday in which he endorsed former state Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington, over Democrat Derrick Edwards in the runoff election for state treasurer and criticized Edwards for the second time in four days.

“With the state budget on a path to destruction and a governor who thinks he can tax Louisiana into prosperity, we need a state treasurer who’s not afraid to speak his mind,” Kennedy said.

Edwards’ spokesman Richard Carbo tweeted: “If Sen. John Kennedy spent less time campaigning for other jobs while he was treasurer he’d know how the (Louisiana Legislature) works.”

The USA Today Network of Louisiana has the full story.

