Will Baton Rouge land more major film announcements in 2018? Katie Patton Pryor says yes

Katie Patton Pryor got her first brush with Hollywood when she was just 10 years old. Disney had taken over her hometown of Mooresville, Alabama, to film “Tom and Huck” and decided to cast local kids as extras, Pryor tells Business Report in its new Executive Spotlight feature.

“It was my 15 seconds of fame, well at least in the back of my head,” she recalls.

The behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the major Hollywood production foreshadowed Pryor’s current career in the entertainment industry. She’s now executive director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission, assuming the role last April.

Since then, Pryor has announced that the World War II drama “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, will film in Baton Rouge later this year.

“This project puts filming back in the spotlight for Baton Rouge,” she says, noting the production anticipates spending $29 million in Louisiana and over $7 million on payroll in the state. Does Pryor believe other major films will announce shoots in Baton Rouge this year?

“Yes, I do,” she tells Business Report, “because I know who is looking here. But I won’t spill the beans until it’s 100 percent a go.”

Read the full feature. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

Aside from large productions like “Greyhound,” what kind of film projects are taking place in Baton Rouge right now?

Three feature films just wrapped and we have a documentary and commercial filming now. We have another feature film coming for a short shoot this month and six projects scouting our area in the next three weeks.

Send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.