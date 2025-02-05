Why Luke Lognion is parting ways with Live After Five

Luke Lognion, co-owner of Circa 1857, is stepping down from his role as managing director of Live After Five Inc.

Lognion says he ended his contract with the downtown concert series due to creative differences. When he initially joined the team in January 2024, he wanted to grow Live After Five with bigger sponsors and regional and national music acts, he tells Daily Report. This year, the board wanted to go a different route, he says.

“The board is wanting to go back to its roots of celebrating local Baton Rouge bands that are the bread and butter of the Baton Rouge scene,” Lognion says. “I respect the board’s decision to do that, but that’s not what I was hoping to do with it. I want them to have the best manager they can for the direction they want to go.”

Lauren Lambert Thompkins, board president of Live After Five and executive director of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, says the concert series experienced budget cuts from city funding after St. George’s incorporation. With the new budget constraints, the concert series wants to focus primarily on local talent, instead of seeking more costly touring acts, Thompkins says.

Live After Five Inc. plans to keep the concert series running with its current board members and leadership. Thompkins says the board will find another individual or vendor to help with event management in light of Lognion’s departure on Feb. 15.

Lognion will continue in his role as director of the Baton Rouge Arts Market and as a member of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation board of directors. Meanwhile, he and Garrett Kemp plan to add a new concept to Circa 1857 soon. Lognion also plans to help develop an all-day cultural event for St. George with a farmer’s market, arts market, food trucks and live music.

