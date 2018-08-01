Who’s on the list? ‘Business Report’ unveils the 2018 Top 100 Private Companies

Just as the Masters golf tournament and Augusta National’s blooming azaleas welcome spring, the annual ranking of the Top 100 private companies in Baton Rouge is a sure sign that summer—in all its oppressive heat and humid glory—is upon us.

And in something of a tradition, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana once again tops Business Report’s annual ranking, with 2017 revenues of $3.6 billion. The health insurance company, founded in 1934, saw its revenues rise 3.6% from the previous year.

Maintaining its hold on the second spot was Turner Industries Group, despite a 5.5% decline in revenues to $2.5 billion. Rounding out the top five: Performance Contractors ($1.1 billion, down 26.6%), Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers ($975 million, up 31%) and Brown & Root ($820 million, down 1.2%).

Overall, the collective revenue of this year’s Top 100 class, which includes six newcomers, was $24.1 billion, a slight 1% increase from 2016’s $24 billion.

All of the companies on the list will be honored at the Top 100 Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Crowne Plaza. The keynote speaker will be LSU Economist Loren Scott, whil will once again unveil his economic trends forecast for Louisiana and Baton Rouge. Get complete event details and tickets.

