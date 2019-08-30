Who made the 2019 fastest growing Tiger-led business list? 

The list of companies included on the 2019 LSU 100 ranking of the fastest growing firms led by LSU alumni is out, with the rankings according to their compounded annual growth over a three-year period.

While we know who’s on the list, the ranking order isn’t released until a November gala.

Last year, Atlanta-based Peachtree Tents & Events took the top spot on the rankings. Oasis Spaces, an outdoor kitchen, deck and pool provider, was No. 2, followed by Emergent Method, Franklin Associates and Rampart Resources.

Since the inaugural LSU 100 rankings were released in 2011, five companies—Global Data Vault, Horizon Wealth Management, SGS Petroleum Service Corporation and USA Technologies Inc.—have made the list all nine years.

See the full LSU 100 list.

The 2019 LSU 100 Gala will take place at L’Auberge Casino on Nov. 22. Individual tickets are $130, with tables of five and 10 available. Get complete event details and tickets.