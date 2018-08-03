WHLC recommends structural fix for stalled downtown Baton Rouge library

More welding, some steel plates, bracing and structural stiffeners are what the builders plan to use to fix the unfinished $19 million downtown library.

Construction on the library has been stalled since structural issues were discovered on a cantilevered part of the building in April.

The building will be lifted and additions added “in a number of locations to ensure the permanent integrity of the building structure,” reads a statement provided by WHLC, the architectural firm and project manager hired by the city-parish.

Previously, WHLC had proposed a solution but Exponent, an independent consulting firm hired by the city-parish to oversee a months-long investigation, had countered with its own recommendations.

The statement released by WHLC today stresses the construction recommendation went through several rounds of peer review and responses.

The design team, general contractor, structural expert and several engineers had been working on finding a solution to salvage the project at North Boulevard Town Square and move forward.

An updated price tag and construction timeline can’t be finalized until details of the remediation have been finalized.