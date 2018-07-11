When, why and how to rename a business  

A strong business name identifies a company, tells customers and prospects something meaningful about its brand and helps to differentiate the business from possible competition.

But what should a business owner do when the name they’ve been using isn’t effective at achieving those goals?

As Entrepreneur reports in its advice for businesses struggling with branding, while it’s unwise to change a business name just to do something new, there are times when a change is in the business’ best interest.

There are four reasons when a new name is the best choice:

The business’ name is confusing

There are trademark problems with the name

The name no longer reflects the business’s functions

It is not unique.

More complicated, though, is what to rename a business, but the best path is to start with the company’s brand and what it is known for. The business name should be an extension and representation of that brand. Next, business owners need make sure the new name is easy to pronounce and spell, and avoid choosing a name that’s either too narrow or too wide.

Changing business names is a hassle and it can be tough to rebuild relationships after a change of that magnitude, so owners need to make sure that the second time around, they don’t repeat mistakes.

