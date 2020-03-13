What the boss can (and can’t) make you do during the coronavirus outbreak

Workplace efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak’s spread are raising a new set of questions for employees and employers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Employers are issuing all sorts of edicts unthinkable just weeks ago, from worker quarantines to officewide remote work and even personal-travel reporting requirements. Meanwhile, employees are wondering just how far their bosses have to go to protect them from the outbreak’s spread, and what calls go too far.

Among the most pressing questions being raised during this time of uncertainty: Can an employer cancel a worker’s vacation time and make them work instead? Does a worker have to—or have the right to—work from home? If a worker tests positive for COVID-19, do they have to tell their employer?

To better understand what’s permissible—and required—in confronting a public-health crisis in the workplace, WSJ consulted employment lawyers and other workplace experts.

In short: The answers often lie somewhere in the murky balance between the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, which aims to safeguard individuals’ privacy, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, designed to protect workers’ safety.

Here’s what the experts say.