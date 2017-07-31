Washington D.C. firm acquires Baton Rouge-based VoterVoice

FiscalNote, a Washington D.C. tech company that tracks and analyzes legislative data, has acquired Baton Rouge-based grassroots advocacy and community engagement firm VoterVoice for an undisclosed amount.

FiscalNote says the acquisition extends its reach in the government relationship management sector, and makes it one of the largest companies to service legislative and regulatory data and workflows globally.

“VoterVoice shares our sense of urgency to empower organizations worldwide to be more effective in their engagements with government,” says FiscalNote cofounder and CEO Tim Hwang in a statement.

VoterVoice, which builds advocacy campaigns and tracks campaign data, currently has 1,100 clients and also has offices in Tysons Corner, Virginia. The firm was founded in 2000 and has an office on Corporate Boulevard near Citiplace.

The deal is accretive to FiscalNote’s cash flow and was financed by a combination of balance sheet capital and long-term debt.