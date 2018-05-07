Want to rent items rather than buy? Baton Rouge has an app for that

Describing it as the “Airbnb for your stuff,” a group of local entrepreneurs has launched a peer-to-peer renting app in Baton Rouge called Idle.

The Idle app provides a platform for owners to rent items for everyday tasks, like lawnmowers and outdoor appliances, or supplies for big events, such as tailgating tents, Yeti ice chests, tables and chairs. The idea is that owners can make some money on things that they may not use every day, while providing renters cheaper and convenient access to one-time supplies without having to buy them.

Corey Dinkel, Lance Glaser, Brandon Wilson and Richard Xie, all of Baton Rouge, founded Idle in 2016 and launched the app last month. It’s available on Android and iOS. Chris Dykes and Petr Filipchyk of Clear Blue Designs in Baton Rouge developed the app.

So far, Idle has facilitated three deals, and three more are scheduled. There are currently 19 owners renting items. The app is only available in the Capital City, but the founders plan to eventually expand to other cities. The group also plans to launch a delivery service in the future.

“The delivery model will be similar to Waitr,” says marketing director Josh Howard.

In the aftermath of the 2016 flood, the founders saw a need for a renting platform as they sought out equipment for relief efforts. Many people lost their own tools and supplies in the flood, while a neighbor two streets down might have had what they were looking for, Howard says.

The focus now is on certain times of the year, Howard says, like crawfish boils in the spring or tailgating in the fall, when people are looking for items they don’t use everyday and would prefer to rent rather than buy.

“If you’re looking for something, why not rent it from someone next door?” Howard adds. “If have stuff lying around idle, why not post it on Idle?”