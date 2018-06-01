Want a beach in your backyard? A Louisiana company can build you one

A Maurepas-based company is transforming backyards into tropical paradises, installing swimming pools that look like travel magazine features.

Zydeco Construction specializes in building “swimming ponds” that are crystal blue and have 180 degrees of sand surrounding them so they look like a beach, The Daily Advertiser reports.

Each swimming pond created by Zydeco owner Eric White is completely customizable, with accessories such as outdoor kitchens, gazebos, umbrellas and volleyball nets.

“It’s something that, for years, I would think to myself, ‘what if someone could figure out a way to turn a pond into a paradise?’” White says. “I wanted to be able to provide this service and wanted to be the first to do so. I did as much research as I could and applied it to building these ponds.”

White worked on various outlines for his vision, and he even designed a patented specialty pump for the swim ponds. He says it costs around $20,000 to construct a beach paradise in your backyard.

