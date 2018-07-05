Walmart taking stand on guns, gay rights to get more smiley face love

Apparently “everyday low prices” is no longer enough as Walmart has started making statements about hot-button issues, pressured by consumer demand and trends among large corporations.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, changes in business are increasingly pulling Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, and largest private employer, into weighing in on issues such as immigration, the Confederate flag and gay rights—though generally after other companies or politicians have already done so.



This year the company raised the age to purchase guns in its stores to 21 and took a stance against a proposed Arkansas bill that would have let businesses refuse services to customers based on religious beliefs.

It’s a big change for a company that built itself as a ruthlessly efficient business focused on affordable shopping and that generally avoided taking a stand on political issues.

In the past, “the CEO rule was basically keep your head down, stay out of complicated issues because there were opinions on both sides of any issue,” says Lawrence Parnell, associate professor at the strategic public relations program at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management. That’s changed.

Under its 51-year-old chief executive, Doug McMillon, Walmart has often taken a more liberal stance on issues in recent years—a gamble for a company based in Red State Arkansas. But executives see its approach as part of its mission to let potential shoppers and employees know the company aims to be socially engaged.



In some cases, the company is embracing public positions as part of efforts to enhance its reputation.



Yet with its political stances, Walmart, with 2.3 million workers, especially risks alienating its core customers, who often live in more conservative-leaning rural and suburban communities. It’s a difficult line to walk.

