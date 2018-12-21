Walker-based scaffolding company execs buys Coursey office

Executives of Walker-based Excel Modular Scaffold have paid $1.2 million for an office condo in Court Plaza Office Park, next to Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard.

Doing business as Stately Oaks LLC, company President Brandon Munn and Vice President Chase Munn bought the property with the Bartlett Family Trust. The trust was represented by Bruce Bartlett, chairman of the board of directors, and Patricia Bartlett. The LLC and family trust each hold 50% interest in the property, according to sales documents.

The property was bought from Kimble Development of Coursey LLC, whose officer is listed as Michael Kimble, an area developer. The office at 10606 Coursey Blvd., suite B.

Kimble, the Munns and the Bartletts were unable to be reached for more information before this morning’s deadline.