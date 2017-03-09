Walk-On’s to open in Zachary’s Americana TND on Monday

The first Zachary location of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar will open on Monday in the Villages of Americana traditional neighborhood development.

The new restaurant, which will be located at 1100 Americana Blvd., was the first major tenant to sign on at the TND in 2014. DBMC Restaurant Group, which operates restaurants in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Florida, owns the Zachary franchise.

“We’re so excited to give Zachary a Walk-On’s all its own,” says Jason Gisclair, DBMC Restaurant Group vice president. “Our menu features some of the best food you’ll find anywhere, and our gameday atmosphere is perfect for sports fans of all ages. We’re also looking forward to getting involved with the community and continuing our Zachary High and Zachary Youth Park sponsorships.”

According to a news release, the new Zachary restaurant will be the fourth in the greater Baton Rouge area and the 11th systemwide.

Walk-On’s also has restaurants in New Orleans, Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles and Bossier City in Louisiana and in Lubbock, Texas. In October, the chain announced an expansion into Ascension Parish, with the franchise expected to open there in the summer.

Other locations are on the way in Alexandria and Metairie in Louisiana, as well as Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

See a recent Business Report Executive Spotlight feature on Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry.