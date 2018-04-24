Walk-On’s earns national varsity letter as fast-growing restaurant chain

With year-over-year sales up 84.8%, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar captured the top spot in two categories of Technomic’s 2018 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report.

The Baton Rouge-based chain ranks No. 1 in two fastest-growing categories: full-service U.S. restaurant chain with less than $200 million in annual sales, and full-service sports bars.

“We have been extremely selective in choosing our franchise partners, and that has paid dividends in so many ways,” Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Enterprises founder and co-owner, says in a statement.

Scott Taylor, Walk-On’s president and chief operating officer, adds the chain will soon open its 20th restaurant and has plans to open several more this year and next.

Chicago-based Technomic’s annual report offers insights and forecast into the performance of U.S.-based restaurants.