Walk-On’s continues expansion, opening West Monroe restaurant

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is continuing to plant its flag across Louisiana. The Baton Rouge-based chain, according to The News-Star, will next week break ground on a new location in West Monroe.

Construction is set to begin Jan. 23, with a planned July opening. The location will be the eatery’s first in the Monroe area.

“My two other Walk-On’s locations, in Shreveport and Bossier City, have experienced great success, inspiring me to continue to do my part in planting the Walk-On’s flag across Louisiana,” franchisee Chris McJunkins tells The News-Star.

Walks-On’s has 17 locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria and Bossier City. New locations also are planned in Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

